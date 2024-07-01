Noida: Beam falls from work site at high-rise, 1 killed

A 50-year-old man died after a wooden beam fell on him from an under-construction high-rise at La Residentia society in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh locality on Sunday, said police. Many more could have been affected as the area is usually crowded during weekdays, said president of La Residentia apartment owners’ association Omveer Singh, adding that other than security guards, cab drivers, and visitors also stand there to use the water cooler. (Representational image)

Police said the deceased, Ram Lakhan, originally from Farrukhabad, worked at the society as a security guard. He is survived by his wife and two children, they added.

La Residentia apartment owners’ association president Omveer Singh said the log fell on the deceased from the 20th or 22nd floor of the building.

According to police, Lakhan completed his shift at around 8.30am and went to drink water from a water cooler placed for guards and visitors

“While filling his water bottle, a wooden log from an under-construction high-rise building fell upon his head,” sub-inspector of police outpost in-charge of Nirala Estate (Bisrakh) Poonam Baghel

Lakhan sustained head injury and collapsed on the ground and was rushed to a nearby hospital by other guards, she added.

According to president of La Residentia apartment owners’ association Omveer Singh, help had been extended to the deceased’s family. “We helped Lakhan’s family members with legal procedures and expect that his family will be compensated and receive financial help,” said Singh.

Singh further noted that many more could have been affected as the area is usually crowded during weekdays. “Other than security guards, cab drivers, and visitors also stand there to use the water cooler,” he added.

The police suspect that the incident may have been caused by gusty winds. However, no safety measures were observed at the site. Despite several attempts, the director of La Residentia Society did not respond to requests for comment. SHO Kumar confirmed that no case has been registered yet, and further investigation is ongoing.