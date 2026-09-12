Noida: Bike taxi driver held for sending inappropriate messages to woman

Noida: A bike taxi driver was arrested in Noida on Friday after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a woman, who used the platform for delivery of a parcel. The woman shared the screenshot of the alleged messages, which went viral. Police said the driver was using one of the acquaintance’s IDs to get the rides. A case was under sections of the IT Act and BNS at the Sector 24 police station. (Representative photo)

Police said the driver was using one of the acquaintance’s IDs to get the rides. A case was under sections of the IT Act and BNS at the Sector 24 police station.

The suspect has been identified as Subhash, in his 20s, a resident of Sector 22 in Noida.

Sharing the screenshot of the bike taxi driver’s messages, the woman stated that, “Being a woman in this country is tough, but apparently now you can’t even book a single Rapido parcel delivery without being harassed by their delivery guys.”

In messages the driver allegedly said “Hi” and “I love you.” Despite receiving a warning from the woman that she would report the incident to police, the driver dared her to file a complaint.

“Look how confident he is, telling me to complain. Does that mean he suffers no consequences? What sort of riders have been employed by the company?” she added.

The bike taxi aggregator company also “apologised” and said, “Customer safety, dignity, and respect are top priorities,” while asking her to share further details to take appropriate action.

As the post went viral, the Noida police took sup motu cognizance and registered a case under sections 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of the woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 24 police station against the unidentified bike taxi driver.

“On Thursday, the media cell informed about the incident being circulated on social media platforms. It was found that a taxi driver sent inappropriate messages to a woman over whom she objected,” reads the FIR.

During the investigation it was revealed that the woman, a resident of Delhi, had used the service to send a parcel to her parents in Noida, Sector 24.

“After finishing the delivery, the suspect sent inappropriate messages to the woman,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“It came to fore that the suspect was using one of his acquaintances’ IDs to get the ride. He was arrested in Noida using electronic surveillance,” said Umesh Kumar Naithani, station house officer, Sector 24.

Avinash, who works at a sweet shop in Sector 22 and whose ID was being used to send messages, told HT, “Around two to three days back, Subhash, who earlier worked with me in the same sweet shop, asked me to give him my bike aggregator ID, as there were some offers and he wanted to use it for a while. He also promised me to pay some amount from the profit. In good faith, I have given him the access of my ID, which was unused for past sometime.”

“I never imagined that he could do this. I came to know about the incident after a police officer called me and asked me to come to the police station, as there were few challans on my bike. Later, when I informed them that my ID was used by Subhash, they allowed me to go, and he was taken into custody,” added Avinash.