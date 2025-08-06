Noida blacklists agency for Golf Course construction work delay

NOIDA: The Noida authority has blacklisted an agency, engaged in development of the International Golf Course in Sector 151A, for delaying the project work and also failing to carry out the developmental work as per the requisite norms, officials said on Tuesday. The agency failed to expedite the work despite repeated notices and subsequent reminders about the delay in work. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archives)

The authority has decided to finalise another contractor to complete the project, with about 30% of the work yet to be completed, they added.

The step followed Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M last week conducting a site inspection in Sector 151A last week, and pulling up the agency staff for delay, and violation of the construction guidelines.

“The authority has decided to seize the security amount of this agency named Kashyapi Infrastructure Private Limited, and also put it in the blacklist category because it failed to complete the work as per the fixed timelines, and also failed to carry out the work as per the agreement. Now as a punishment, this agency cannot work in Noida projects for the next two years for its negligence,” said Vijay Rawal, deputy general manager of Noida’s authority’s civil department.

The agency failed to expedite the work despite repeated notices and subsequent reminders about the delay in work, Rawal added.

To be sure, in the notice, the authority said that the work start date for the Golf Course was July 1, 2021, and completion date June 30, 2022 according to the tender timelines.

Due to the hurdles and challenges at the construction site, the Noida authority said that it gave additional time to the agency for work completion, with the last deadline being June 30. However, the agency failed to complete it on fixed timelines, prompting the civil department to blacklist it.

The authority, on June 10, had issued the last show-cause notice to the agency. On June 24, the agency replied to the show-cause notice and gave some reasons for the delay at the site.

“The reasons given in the reply by the agency were baseless and untrue. Therefore, the authority took action against the agency,” said Rawal.

Noida authority is constructing an 18-hole golf course in Sector 151A along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It has already completed administrative and cafeteria structures, and now it is to finish the landscaping process, requiring closure of the old road passing through the project.

According to officials, during its 198th board meeting in February 2020, the authority approved a tentative budget of ₹90 crore for the development of the golf course at Sector 151A. The project encompasses a 90-acre golf course, a 20-acre adventure sports facility, and a 10-acre heliport.

The agency was not available for a comment despite HT’s repeated attempts.