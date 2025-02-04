Menu Explore
Noida car service centre sealed for environment norms violations

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Feb 04, 2025 07:16 AM IST

The centre was first inspected on September 11, 2023 and issued a notice for operating without obtaining consent under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, officials said

A car service centre in Noida’s Sector 5 has been sealed by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) for allegedly repeatedly flouting environmental regulations despite warnings and penalties, officials said on Monday.

Despite multiple notices and penalties, the service centre continued illegal operations. In June 2024, environmental compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,75,000 was imposed, and power supply was disconnected, officials said. (HT Photo)
Despite multiple notices and penalties, the service centre continued illegal operations. In June 2024, environmental compensation of 12,75,000 was imposed, and power supply was disconnected, officials said. (HT Photo)

The centre was first inspected on September 11, 2023 and issued a notice for operating without obtaining consent under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, officials said.

A follow-up inspection on October 18, 2023, confirmed that the unit was still running without required approvals. Two months later, the UPPCB issued a show-cause notice seeking explanation from the centre. However, the firm failed to provide a satisfactory response, officials said.

“Despite multiple notices and penalties, the service centre continued illegal operations. In June 2024, environmental compensation of 12,75,000 was imposed, and power supply was disconnected,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB Noida.

In July, a surprise inspection revealed that the unit was still operating using a diesel generator (DG) set. Authorities sealed the DG set.

On December 17, 2024, a follow-up inspection found yet another violation. “By December, they bypassed the sealing with another DG set. Such defiance left us no choice but to seal the premises on Monday (February 3),” the official added.

To be sure, Noida’s air quality index stood at 140 and Greater Noida’s at 162 on MOnday, both under “moderate” zone, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

The UPPCB Noida has urged industries and service centers to adhere to pollution control norms, warning repeated violations and non-compliance of the rules would invite legal measures.

