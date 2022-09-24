Noida cops caution religious leaders, residents ahead of festive season

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the Gautam Budh Nagar police held a meeting with religious leaders along with eminent residents and asked them to report anti-social activities or mischievous posts on social media immediately. They were also told not to hold any event without permission in the coming days.

The meeting was held on Friday on the instructions of Noida police commissioner Alok Singh, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), Ashutosh Dwivedi, exhorted the religious leaders and residents to support the police in maintaining law and order.

“ADCP Dwivedi appealed to the residents to avoid any kind of rumours. The religious leaders were also asked to avoid any kind of event without permission and use of loudspeakers in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court,” the police said.

“The ADCP also warned of action against those spreading rumours on social media. He sought cooperation of the religious leaders and residents in reporting anti-social elements engaged in spreading rumours so that action could be taken immediately,” the police added.

The police have heightened vigil as the nine-day long Sharad Navratri begins on Sunday, while Dussehra, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Milad-un-Nabi, Karwa Chauth and Diwali will be celebrated in October.