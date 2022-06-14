Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida cops probe fake job ad promising airport jobs
noida news

Noida cops probe fake job ad promising airport jobs

Greater Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar Police took cognisance of fake advertisements that allegedly promised jobs at the upcoming Jewar airport
HT Image
HT Image
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 01:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAshni Dhaor

Greater Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar Police took cognisance of fake advertisements that allegedly promised jobs at the upcoming Jewar airport.

Police said that initial findings have revealed it to be a scam to dupe unemployed people.

The pamphlets offering jobs at the airport were reported to police after posters were also found put up at public places in Jewar and nearby areas. The advertisements claimed direct recruitment at airports across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.

Greater Noida’s deputy commissioner of police, Meenakshi Katyayan, said that they are investigating the matter. “We came to know about it through social media and upon investigating, we found it to be fake” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out