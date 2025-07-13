Noida cops track, return 100 lost phones using surveillance tech

The Central Noida police under the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate recovered and returned 100 lost smartphones to their owners in a proactive initiative, officials said on Saturday. The recoveries, made in the last few months, were done with the help of the Surveillance Cell of Central Noida. (AP)

The recoveries, made in the last few months, were done with the help of the Surveillance Cell of Central Noida, in coordination with Phase 2 police station, through the use of electronic surveillance and case-by-case investigation.

“These phones had been reported as missing at various police stations under the central Noida zone, and the Surveillance Cell worked meticulously to trace them back to the users,” said DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi. A distribution event was held at Phase 2 police station to return the recovered devices.

Police said the smartphones were lost in a variety of everyday scenarios—crowded markets, weekly haats, fruit and vegetable stalls, and public transport. Some were misplaced during auto, taxi, or metro travel, often forgotten by passengers. Others fell out of pockets while riding two-wheelers, particularly when phones were kept loosely in pyjamas or lower pockets.

Police said phones were also lost at worksites by daily-wage workers and artisans or in parks during games and exercise. Public events, weddings, and religious places were also common sites of misplacement. “Intoxication was a factor in several cases,” said DCP Awasthi. “Some phones were lost under the influence of alcohol or left behind by children after playing games.”

“This recovery drive reflects our commitment to public service and effective use of technology in policing,” Awasthi added. “We urge citizens to report such incidents promptly.”