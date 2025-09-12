Search
Noida curbs powers of engineers, ACEOs to regulate funds

ByVinod Rajput
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 09:22 am IST

The authority has also suspended tendering of projects up to ₹2 crore, which earlier required only theoretical approval of additional chief executive officers (ACEOs)

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Thursday ordered immediate stoppage of small works worth 1 to 5 lakh being executed through quotations without e-tenders for urgent civic work.

The directive covers civil, electrical-mechanical, horticulture, public health and other maintenance-related works. (HT Archives/Sunil Ghosh)
It has also suspended tendering of projects up to 2 crore, which earlier required only theoretical approval of additional chief executive officers (ACEOs). Such works will proceed only after the CEO’s permission and E-tender from now onwards.

“We have contained discretionary powers of project engineers and ACEOs to regulate funds’ usage for urgent civic works. Earlier, the project engineers could carry out some civic work on an urgency basis without finalising the contractor via tendering procedure, and only inviting three bids from different agencies on papers to finalise one to execute an urgent work quickly in public interest. Now, it will have to be carried out through the CEO’s office to ensure the funds are utilised with proper care,” said Noida authority’s CEO Lokesh M.

Similarly, the ACEO too can approve the projects up to 2 crore only after the CEO’s approval.

The directive covers civil, electrical-mechanical, horticulture, public health and other maintenance-related works.

