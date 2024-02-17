Noida: Discom to remove dangling overhead cables in Sector 26

Taking cognisance of the residents’ complaints from Noida’s Sector 26, Power discom Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) is considering to remove the dangling overhead power cables in the area. Greater Noida, India - October 09, 2015: A lineman repairing electricity cable, in Greater Noida, India, on Friday, October 09, 2015. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (HT Archive/representational image)

According to the discom’s estimate, the work may cost around ₹42 lakh. The PVVNL has set a target of March 31 to complete the repair and maintenance work.

Residents of the densely populated area have complained for a long time about the hanging cables that are in a dilapidated state and pose a risk to commuters.

Officials at the PVVNL said that a survey was conducted by the discom in the area, and it was decided to replace the overhead power cables from a 950 metre long stretch adjacent to DM Chowk.

The overhead power cables that are spread over around 950 metre area, located close to DM Chowk, will witness the underground cables laying work. “The work will be taken up by month-end and it is aimed to be completed by March-end,” sub divisional officer, PVVNL (Noida) Vishwajeet Chaudhary, said on Saturday.

The official said that the residents in the area, with a population of around 10,000 people, will witness fewer power outages following the shifting of power cables.

“The underground laying of power cables will improvise the power supply in the area, as the chances of power outages increase in case of overhead power cables due to multiple factors including weather,” he said.

Residents in the area, meanwhile, are relieved to learn that the maintenance work is set to begin finally.

“The complaints were being lodged with the department for long…Besides, no timely pruning of trees was being carried out by concerned authorities, resulting in power outages caused by faults, especially during monsoon when strong winds and rains are witnessed,” said Abhishek Singh, a resident of Sector 26.