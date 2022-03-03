Noida: DM orders inquiry into Navodaya school admission fraud
The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the admission process for class six in the district’s only Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Dhoom Manikpur village in Dadri.
The inquiry will be conducted by the school’s principal, Anil Kumar Mishra, who is also the whistleblower in the case, officials said.
In August last year, online admissions for class six started and applications were invited from the students of various schools in the district. Several students had applied for the 80 seats in the school till September 2021. However, while verifying the documents of the applicants, the school administration found that as many as 72 students allegedly submitted forged documents.
The issue was highlighted by the principal to the basic siksha adhikari (BSA) in the district but no action was taken for over two months, the officials said. Mishra then approached the district magistrate who then ordered the inquiry, the officials said.
“The Navodaya schools take in students from the district itself. However, according to the preliminary inquiry by the principal, fake documents were submitted by students of other institutions who have not studied in Gautam Budh Nagar. I have asked the officials, including BSA, to get clarification from these schools, take remedial action and disqualify such applicants,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.
According to the officials, a female official has allegedly been found collaborating with smaller schools in the district to get admission for students based on false documents. While the age limit for admission to grade six is 9-13 years, those in the 15-18 age group have also applied. Additionally, some students from Bihar and other districts of Uttar Pradesh have also applied for admission, the officials said.
“We found that around 15 schools are involved in this fraud. We will be compiling the report and sending it to the DM soon, along with other findings,” said Mishra, the principal of Navodaya school.
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are residential schools set up in all districts across the country for promoting education in rural areas. The admissions are done on the basis of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, which is designed, developed and conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The test is held annually on an all-India basis.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.