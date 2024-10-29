Noida: Fake call centre promising overseas jobs busted, 1 held

Noida: A fraudulent call centre, masquerading as a job placement service for Canada, has been busted in Sector 57, Noida, and its managing director allegedly involved in luring job aspirants through deceptive advertisements on social media platforms, was also nabbed, police officers said on Tuesday. The arrest followed a complaint filed at the Sector 58 police station by one Rajesh David, 55,who claimed to have paid ₹ 2.5 lakh to the call centre to get a job in Canada for his daughter. (Representational image)

Following a complaint filed at the Sector 58 police station by one Rajesh David, 55,who claimed to have paid ₹2.5 lakh to the call centre to get a job in Canada for his daughter, police arrested Puran Kumar Timothy, 50, managing director, Christian Global Net Services Pvt. Ltd (CGNS), Sector 57, after a raid conducted on Tuesday morning, officers said.

“The investigation revealed that CGNS operated through fake websites and ads on social media, luring potential candidates with lucrative overseas job offers. Timothy reportedly charged between ₹2 to 3 lakh per person, claiming to arrange visas, passports, and job placements in Canada and other countries. However, most clients neither received jobs nor refunds,” Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Central) Noida.

During interrogation, the man purportedly admitted that he operated CGNS in collaboration with a partner Ernest Holkar of Meerut under the guise of facilitating overseas employment.

“He amassed over ₹50 lakh rupees from various clients, and changed his staff every few months to prevent them from realising the fraudulent nature of the business,” the DCP added.

Police seized electronic devices, fake appointment letters, financial records like chequebooks, swipe machines, and receipt books, personal identification items, including Aadhaar and PAN card photocopies linked to the scam.

A case under sections 318(4) (fraud), 316(2) (breach of trust), 336(3) (forgery), 338 (fake documents usage), and 340(2) (use of forged items) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, officers said.