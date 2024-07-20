 Noida: Fire breaks out at food packaging firm, no casualty - Hindustan Times
Noida: Fire breaks out at food packaging firm, no casualty

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

A preliminary probe revealed that in the morning, when workers arrived at the factory and turned on the AC, a short-circuit occurred, triggering the fire

Noida: A fire broke out at the three-storey building of a food packing company in Noida’s Phase 1 locality on Friday morning following a short-circuit in an air conditioner unit, senior fire and rescue personnel said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The chief fire officer since food packaging items such as plastic were stored in the building, the fire gave rise to thick smoke that filled the whole building. (HT Photo)
The chief fire officer since food packaging items such as plastic were stored in the building, the fire gave rise to thick smoke that filled the whole building. (HT Photo)

Fire personnel said it took three fire tenders about an hour to fully extinguish the flames.

The firemen broke windows of the building for ventilation, they added.

“On Friday around 10.40am, the fire control room received information from locals that a fire broke out at a three-storey building in Block B, Sector 10 in Phase 1,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer (CFO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Three fire engines from the surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot…The fire was restricted to the first floor by the fire brigade,” said the CFO, adding that a preliminary probe revealed that in the morning, when workers arrived at the factory and turned on the AC, a short-circuit occurred, triggering the fire. All workers immediately exited the building.

He said since food packaging items such as plastic were stored in the building, the fire gave rise to thick smoke that filled the whole building. Firefighters used breathing apparatus to enter the building, the officer added.

Noida: Fire breaks out at food packaging firm, no casualty
