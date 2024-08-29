Noida: Five more mobile phone snatchers arrested

Noida police on Wednesday arrested five people belonging to two gangs for allegedly snatching mobile phones from people on the road in Delhi, Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) over the past six months, said senior police officers on Wednesday. During their interrogation, the suspects told police that they used to steal motorcycles to use them for snatching mobile phones from passersby in Delhi and NCR. The gang was active in the city for the past six months, and in that time, they have stolen three motorcycles, police said. (Representational image)

“On August 22, a motorcycle theft complaint was lodged at Phase 2 police station. After a week of investigations, the suspects were identified as Yash Chindalia, 19, Kunal Kumar, 18, and Nitish Kumar, 19, all residents of Sector 49, and were arrested with the help of electronic surveillance and CCTV footage,” said Vindyachal Tiwari, station house officer, Phase 2.

“During their interrogation, the suspects told us that they used to steal motorcycles to use them for snatching mobile phones from passersby in Delhi and NCR. The gang was active in the city for the past six months, and in that time, they have stolen three motorcycles,” said Tiwari.

“The suspects used to survey their intended target thoroughly using two motorcycles before snatching the mobile phone from them. A total of 31 mobile phones and three motorcycles have been recovered from the possession of the arrested men,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy additional deputy commissioner of police, central Noida.

Police arrested two more men, belonging to another gang, following a mobile theft complaint registered at Phase-2 police station on Tuesday.

“The suspects have been identified as Sahil aka Ashif, 20, and Asif aka Arsh,18, both residents of Ecotech 3 in Greater Noida. Ten mobile phones and a knife were recovered from their possession,” said Avasthy.

On Sunday, the Noida police also arrested 10 people from two gangs who were allegedly involved in mobile phone snatching in Noida over the past few months. Police recovered 22 mobile phones and three motorcycles from their possession.