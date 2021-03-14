Noida: Gang robbing passengers on pretext of lift nabbed

Noida: Five members of a gang, allegedly robbing passengers at gunpoint in Delhi and Noida, were nabbed by the Expressway police on Sunday from Sector 128. According to officers, the gang was nabbed following a chase in Sector 128.

“They had been active for the past six months. They mostly operated in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Mayur Vihar, etc., from where they picked up passengers to Noida and used the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway or the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to bring them here. They also worked around Mahamaya Flyover, Pari Chowk etc,” said Yatendra Kumar, station house officer, Expressway police station.

He said that members of the gang allegedly already present in a vehicle would offer lift to passengers and once they reached desolate spots, they would rob the passengers at gunpoint.

“The gang often resorted to violence to rough up their victims and take valuables like jewellery, cash, etc. In case the people were low on cash, the gang would have them withdraw money from secluded ATM kiosks before letting them go,” said the SHO.

Police said the vehicles allegedly used by the suspects were registered in their names to avoid suspicion during checking. Two sedans, several weapons and ₹25,000 were recovered. Police recovered over five kilogram narcotics from one of the vehicles as well, officers said.

So far over a dozen cases have been identified in which the suspects were allegedly involved, in Delhi and Noida. Police are on the lookout for other members of the gang, while their criminal history, if any, is being looked at. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

This is the second such gang to be busted by the Expressway police in less than ten days, said officers. On March 5, three members of another gang were nabbed for similar offences from near Sector 168.