Noida, Gr Noida gear up for grand Chhath Puja with over 100 ghats

NOIDA: The Chhath Puja celebrations are set to be organised this time on a big scale in Noida and Greater Noida, with extensive preparations being underway to accommodate thousands of devotees. To be sure, while rituals are performed at home on the first two days of the festival, on the last two days of the festival, rituals have to be performed while standing in a water body. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Noida and Greater Noida authorities, along with various local and cultural committees, are making extensive arrangements to ensure the devotees and visitors have a hassle-free experience.

In Noida, over 100 temporary ghats have been prepared, with more than 50 new sites added this year. Significant efforts have gone into setting up large ghats in key sectors such as 12, 22, 49, 50, 52, 56, 62, 63, 71, 74, and 82. Noida authority has focused on cleanliness, security, and accessibility to ensure these ghats meet needs of the devotees, said officials.

To be sure, while rituals are performed at home on the first two days of the festival, on the last two days of the festival, rituals have to be performed while standing in a water body.

Meanwhile, one of the most elaborate ghats has been constructed at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, coordinated by the Pravasi Mahasangh, which anticipates a significant turnout.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pravasi Mahasabha and Shri Suryadev Puja Samiti, key organisers for the Sector 75 ghat, expect over 5,000 visitors at this site alone.

The artificial pond at Noida Stadium is the largest one, providing big space for rituals and ensuring smooth access for devotees. The organisers have arranged enhanced security measures, including over 50 CCTV cameras and drone monitoring, in collaboration with local law enforcement to manage crowd flow and ensure safety.

Alok Vats, president, Pravasi Mahasangh Noida, said that this year’s Chhath Puja celebration is expected to draw around 40,000 participants for the worship, with an anticipated overall turnout exceeding 100,000 including accompanying visitors.

On Tuesday, the puja event will be held from 4pm to 10pm. Extensive preparations are in place to accommodate a large number of attendees.

“Noida Stadium in Sector 21A will host its most expansive artificial pond for Chhath Puja, measuring 160 feet by 60 feet. Given the expected turnout, we have ensured that all safety measures are in place and that volunteers from the Pravasi Mahasangh will actively manage the event. We are grateful for the support from local law enforcement to ensure a smooth and secure celebration for all devotees,” said Vats.

In Greater Noida West, the Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) in collaboration with Purvanchal Ekta Samiti, and with the support of Greater Noida authority, is hosting a grand Chhath Puja celebration at the Chhath Ghat near Ek Murti.

Now in its fifth year, this event will be both a religious gathering and a community-driven bid to spread environmental awareness, said NEFOWA representatives.

Officials said that NG Ravi, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, is overseeing preparations with a focus on cleanliness, a key aspect of Chhath’s reverence for nature. The ghat and its surrounding areas are undergoing extensive cleaning, along with plans for further beautification, including lighting installations for safety and ambience.

“Our priority is to ensure that all facilities are in place for devotees. We have arranged for clean and accessible ghats, with strict safety measures. No devotee should face inconvenience during the Chhath Puja celebrations,” said Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi, additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Greater Noida authority.

“This year, we are taking significant steps to keep the area clean and organised, ensuring a safe and respectful experience for all participants. Our team is committed to enhance the ghat area with proper lighting, cleanliness, and security, and we are working closely with the authority,” said Abhishek Kumar, president, NEFOWA.

To be sure, the four-day-long Chhath Puja festival commences Tuesday, with residents in Gautam Budh Nagar district performing the first-day ritual of ‘Nahay Khay’ (bathe and eat). Celebrated after Diwali, mostly by residents of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja involves “arghya” (offering) by fasting women to the sun god in knee-deep water.