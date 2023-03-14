Noida health department braces for heatwave, prepares action plan

In view of rising temperatures, the health department in Noida has prepared a district heatwave action plan for all stakeholders, including hospitals, resident welfare associations (RWA), industries and offices, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The plan was made by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) after it held a day-long training on February 28, as the temperature rose four degrees above normal in February itself, officials said. The plan was made by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) after it held a day-long training on February 28, as the temperature rose four degrees above normal in February itself, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to the plan, cool rooms will be established at government health centres and RWAs will be asked to use community centres to make arrangements for water and air coolers for their staff.

Experts said that heat-related illnesses include heat oedema, prickly heat, cramps, tetany, syncope, exhaustion and heatstroke. Officials said that though there is no centralised record for all heatstroke cases, maximum cases are recorded in the Bundelkhand region within UP.

Also read: IMD warns of a severe summer, more heatwaves in most parts

“For most cases, we need to remove the patient from hot environment, keep them in cool temperature, provide IV fluids and make sure they avoid sweating. Since all government facilities do not have AC rooms, we will establish cool rooms for such cases wherever possible, including all community health centres. We are also asking all government and private facilities to be prepared for increased cases now,” said Dr Amit Kumar, district surveillance officer and public health expert.

He added that the standard operating procedure (SOP) for heat related illnesses is to bring the patient to a cool environment, check for vitals, provide oxygen supplementation, remove unnecessary clothing and start tepid sponging, increase airflow using fans or cool mist, apply cold compress and start IV drip infusion of cold saline, if required.

“We have also formed guidelines for what RWAs can do for the security, sanitation and other staff. We suggest all RWAs provide umbrellas and shaded spots for their staff and have fans, mattresses for resting and water coolers in their community centres or other common areas. For all industries, we suggest they provide ample cool drinking water for the labour. For those working in the sun during the day, they should try to cover their body with a wet cloth. The workers should also be given breaks, especially during afternoons and first aid should be made available at all intensive work locations like factories and construction sites,” said Dr Kumar.

He said that the health department will further start awareness drives with specific guidelines for vulnerable groups like children, elderly, pregnant and lactating mothers and outdoor workers. The Accredited Social Health Activist and Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife workers will also go door-to-door to conduct awareness drives regarding general precautions. Additionally, details with guidelines will also be sent to all industries for safety measures.

Some basic precautions include consuming lots of fluids and water, wearing loose and light coloured clothes, not working under direct heat and contacting a doctor in case of any symptoms.

HT spoke to a few RWAs and some said that necessary arrangements are already in place for the summer months. “Most RWAs keep water for their maintenance staff and guards and many also provide coolers for the guards at the gates. Some also keep earthen pots filled with water outside for passersby. RWAs are equipped but they usually make these arrangements around the month of May. With the heat rising, we will just have to start early this year,” said Rajiva Singh, president, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association.