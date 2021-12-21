Noida housing groups, cops to hold meet on security threats in residential areas

The Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA), Sector 50 apartment owners’ association (AOA), local police officers, and senior officers of the Gautam Budh Nagar police will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss security issues faced by the residents.

The local residents, especially from Sector 50, have been concerned about the security in the area for the past two months after four incidents of cellphone snatching took place there, officials said on Monday.

All the four incidents of snatching occurred on the main road of Block F of Sector 50, which houses 18 high-rise housing complexes, in the past six weeks, with the last one happening on Sunday, complained the residents.

“We have requested the local police to increase patrolling across the area because of our safety risks. All the four incidents of cellphone snatching took place in the evening,” said Rajiva Singh, president of NOFAA.

On Monday, the members of NOFAA also requested the police to come up with measures to avoid such security issues.

Local police officials, however, said that they have increased patrolling in the area. “We have put up barricades at strategic points across the sector, and have increased patrolling too. The incidents of cellphone snatching are also being investigated, and CCTV footage are being scanned to nab the culprits at the earliest,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 49 police station, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“A meeting has been scheduled between the NOFAA representatives and the police officials on Tuesday, so that they can discuss and review the safety issues, and coordinate with all the apartment owners’ association (AOAs) in the area, and tighten the security. As police personnel cannot be deployed at each entry point of the area, it has been suggested that the AOAs could deploy security guards at some of those points for better vigilance,” Singh added.