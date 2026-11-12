Delhi Police apprehend 6, including 4 juveniles, over attack on flower seller in Hauz Khas

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they had apprehended six people, including four juveniles, four days after a 37-year-old flower seller and a minor were allegedly assaulted with sticks by a group in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas over an old family dispute. Two adults and four juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the November 8 assault on a flower seller and two others in Hauz Khas.

Six people — identified as Soni (35), Usman Naushad (22) and four juveniles — were apprehended in connection with the case, the police said. Both Soni and Usman have criminal records and are related to the victims, police officers said.

The incident took place on the footpath near the Yusuf Sarai bus stand on Aurobindo Marg in the early hours of November 8. A purported video of the attack was later widely shared on social media.

The footage shows a woman selling garlands and flowers on the roadside with her family members when a group of masked men approaches and attacks her, a child and another man with sticks and stones. Three of the attackers take turns hitting the woman on the head. She collapses during the assault, but the men continue beating her.

“A video circulating on X came into our notice. We had not received any PCR call that time or any complaint. However, based on footage, we started looking for the woman and took her complaint,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (south) Anant Mittal said on Thursday.

The injured woman, Radha Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar who sells flowers in the Hauz Khas area, particularly during festival seasons, alleged that she, her brother-in-law and her 15-year-old cousin were on the roadside when the group attacked them at around 2am.

“As per the complainant’s statement, the alleged assailants, who are relatives of the complainant, arrived at the spot, assaulted victims with sticks and fled after threatening them. Both injured persons were shifted to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for medical treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that both parties are relatives and have fought earlier. The present incident is also stated to have stemmed from the previous enmity,” said the DCP.

The accused were booked for outraging the modesty of a woman, assault, criminal intimidation and attempted culpable homicide.