Delhi Police apprehend 6, including 4 juveniles, over attack on flower seller in Hauz Khas
Six people, including four juveniles, have been apprehended after a viral video showed a group beating a woman flower seller and a minor in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas.
The Delhi Police on Thursday said they had apprehended six people, including four juveniles, four days after a 37-year-old flower seller and a minor were allegedly assaulted with sticks by a group in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas over an old family dispute.
Six people — identified as Soni (35), Usman Naushad (22) and four juveniles — were apprehended in connection with the case, the police said. Both Soni and Usman have criminal records and are related to the victims, police officers said.
The incident took place on the footpath near the Yusuf Sarai bus stand on Aurobindo Marg in the early hours of November 8. A purported video of the attack was later widely shared on social media.
The footage shows a woman selling garlands and flowers on the roadside with her family members when a group of masked men approaches and attacks her, a child and another man with sticks and stones. Three of the attackers take turns hitting the woman on the head. She collapses during the assault, but the men continue beating her.
“A video circulating on X came into our notice. We had not received any PCR call that time or any complaint. However, based on footage, we started looking for the woman and took her complaint,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (south) Anant Mittal said on Thursday.
The injured woman, Radha Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar who sells flowers in the Hauz Khas area, particularly during festival seasons, alleged that she, her brother-in-law and her 15-year-old cousin were on the roadside when the group attacked them at around 2am.
“As per the complainant’s statement, the alleged assailants, who are relatives of the complainant, arrived at the spot, assaulted victims with sticks and fled after threatening them. Both injured persons were shifted to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for medical treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that both parties are relatives and have fought earlier. The present incident is also stated to have stemmed from the previous enmity,” said the DCP.
The accused were booked for outraging the modesty of a woman, assault, criminal intimidation and attempted culpable homicide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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