Noida installs mist sprayers on DSC road to fight air pollution

The Noida authority has installed mist sprayers along a 700-metre stretch of DSC Road between Sector 15 and Sector 16 metro stations in a bid to curb air pollution. The pilot project, managed by the authority’s water works department, features 13 poles, each fitted with six nozzles releasing fine water mist, officials said. A mist sprayer installed on an electricity pole. (PTI)

The system runs daily from 8 am to 11am and 6pm to 9pm, spraying RO-treated water at 10-minute intervals. Each pole uses 30 litres of water per hour, supplied via a 5,000-litre tank connected to an RO plant and operated by an automatic control panel.The authority officials said that the misting system aims to reduce dust pollution and ambient heat during peak hours. By spraying fine water mist, the system helps settle particulate matter, including road dust and allergens, effectively bringing them down, said officials.

Notably, the DSC Road is below the elevated Metro corridor and it is much easier to install infrastructure needed to set up these mist sprayers here.

“We saw New Delhi’s recent pilot project, where 15 mist sprayers were mounted on electricity poles along a 500-meter stretch of Lodhi Road to improve air quality. After the success of Delhi initiative we decided to replicate the project to mitigate air pollution in Noida areas. We will install this project in other areas too to improve air in the city,” said RP Singh general manager of the Noida authority heading water works department.

The ₹50-lakh project is expected to offer a sustainable alternative to manual methods, reducing the need for fuel-based spraying vehicles, officials said. It adds to existing pollution-control measures like anti-smog guns and mechanical road sweepers, purchased under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), they added.

“This expansion will be aimed at reducing costs related to fuel and maintenance of spraying vehicles, offering a more sustainable and automated solution for improving air quality in Noida,” said Singh.