Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Noida International Airport launch delayed, now expected to be operational by April 2025

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2024 07:13 PM IST

Set to be India's largest airport, the Noida International Airport will be developed over 5,000 hectares in four phases.

The inauguration of Noida International Airport, originally slated to be operational by the end of this year, has been delayed. The greenfield airport, coming up in the Jewar area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, is now expected to commence commercial operations by the end of April 2025.

An artist’s impression of the terminal building of the greenfield Noida international airport coming up in Jewar, along the Yamuna Expressway. (HT Archive)
An artist’s impression of the terminal building of the greenfield Noida international airport coming up in Jewar, along the Yamuna Expressway. (HT Archive)

Recently, there were reports of delays in construction works at Noida International Airport, located around 75 km off Delhi.

“In view of the current construction status, we expect to begin commercial operations by end of April 2025. We are working together with our EPC contractor Tata Projects Limited and with other stakeholders to keep the pace of construction activities and preparations for operational readiness high,” the airport said in a statement.

“We are committed to our goal of delivering a sustainable and world-class airport for Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh.”

The airport highlighted that construction work is at advanced stages and “we continue to pass important milestones on the road to operational readiness.”

Noting the airport project as “large and complex”, the airport stressed that the next few weeks of construction activities are crucial.

“Work on the runway, the passenger terminal and the control tower, is well advanced. Recently, the concessions for ground handling, the operation of commercial areas and important maintenance contracts were awarded,” it stated.

“In addition, agreements have been signed with several airlines for flight connections from Noida International Airport.”

The mega public-private partnership project of the UP government is billed to be India's largest airport upon completion. The airport is to be developed in an area of over 5,000 hectares in four phases. In the first phase, the airport will have one runway along with a terminal building with capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually, according to project officials.

