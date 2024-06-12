Multimodal cargo hub at Noida airport set to be ready by November-end

The Noida International Airport Limited, a Uttar Pradesh government body formed to oversee the work of the international greenfield airport project in Jewar, on Wednesday said the multimodal cargo hub at the airport will be ready by November end this year. Business development activities are also going on as multiple road shows were completed in May 2024, targeting international and domestic cargo agents, and airlines. Planned one-on-one meetings with MNC forwarders, shippers, original equipment manufacturers, and other stakeholders will take place from this month onwards for business tie-ups, said officials. (Representational Image)

“The work on the multimodal cargo hub at Noida international airport (NIA) is going on in full swing and the ground filling work is complete. The foundation work is underway and it will be ready by November,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, NIAL, and the Yamuna Expressway industrial Development Authority.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The project is spread across 80 acres and it is being developed by Air India SATS (AISATS).

NIA had signed an agreement with AISATS for the development of the cargo hub in February 2024. This project includes integrated cargo terminal and a warehousing and logistics zone, said officials.

“This ambitious project will offer a transhipment centre and as a warehouse zone for freight forwarders and integrators. The project will also provide for transportation facilities to support road-to-road, road-to-air, and air-to-road movements,” said Singh.

Officials said the project is being developed as per the planned timeline.

Officials said superstructure works has began this month, focusing on pardi wall casting and pre-engineered building (PEB) works.

The fitting works, scheduled from August 2024 to October 2024, will follow the superstructure phase, preparing the facility for operational purposes.

Recruitment efforts, ongoing since October 2023, aim to staff the facility appropriately for its operational needs, said officials.

“Business development activities are also going on as multiple road shows were completed in May 2024, targeting international and domestic cargo agents, and airlines. Planned one-on-one meetings with MNC forwarders, shippers, original equipment manufacturers, and other stakeholders will take place from this month onwards for business tie-ups,” said Singh.

Facility tours and engagement activities are scheduled from September 2024 to March 2025 to familiarise stakeholders with the facility and ensure smooth collaboration and operations. Key events and meetings, including an ORAT (operational readiness and airport transfer) session, customs and regulatory meetings, and a launch event in December 2024, are also planned to ensure all operational aspects are addressed.