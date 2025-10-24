Noida landlord slaps woman tenant over waste disposal, held

Noida: A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly slapping his tenant, a woman, in Noida’s Chaura Raghunathpur area (Sector 12/22) following an argument over garbage disposal, police said on Thursday.

A three-minute CCTV clip circulated on social media appears to show the man assaulting the woman, believed to be in her 30s, around 10.30am on October 22. The footage shows the man climbing the stairs, arguing with the woman, and then slapping her. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

SHO Subodh Kumar Tomar (Sector 24 Police Station) said, “The matter is still under investigation. The incident took place over throwing garbage in the residential area, and an argument led to assault. Based on the complaint, the landlord, has been arrested.”

The landlord’s name has been withheld as the victim’s family was unavailable for comment.

According to the FIR registered on Wednesday, the woman’s 52-year-old father-in-law alleged the altercation began after garbage was thrown near their residence. The landlord arrived with family members, and the argument escalated into a physical assault.

“The landlord called his family, and they entered the house and assaulted my daughter-in-law and sons. They used abusive language, threw things around, and damaged items. He also hit my son,” the father-in-law said.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult, and house trespass.

