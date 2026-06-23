Noida launches survey for City Logistics Plan

The Noida authority on Monday launched surveys to map logistics patterns in industrial clusters as part of preparations for a City Logistics Plan (CLP), officials aware of the matter said. The exercise has gained urgency with the commencement of flight and cargo operations at the Noida International Airport. (HT Archive)

The CLP is a strategic framework to streamline urban freight movement in a sustainable and coordinated manner. Noida is among the cities selected under the Centre’s National Logistics Policy (NLP), which aims to lower logistics costs and enhance supply chain efficiency, they added.

The exercise has gained urgency with the commencement of flight and cargo operations at the Noida International Airport.

“Survey teams have started covering different areas, roads, and logistics infrastructure across the city. The objective is to streamline freight movement, reduce delivery time, cut logistics costs, and bring down emissions. The survey will continue for a week, following which a report will be submitted,” said Vaibhav Gupta, senior manager, planning department, Noida authority.

The project is being steered by the ministry of commerce and industry through its Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Noida was selected for the project last year, with an emphasis on improving efficiency and climate-friendliness of urban freight, officials said. The authority has engaged Ernst & Young (EY) as the consultant for the project.

The survey will map freight traffic and truck movement, identify logistics and warehousing zones, and assess parking facilities. It will also focus on emission reduction and decongestion measures, besides stakeholder consultations with industries and transport operators, officials added.

Noida houses nearly 10,100 units across sectors 1-11, 57-68, 80-90, Phase 2 and other areas. The city is a key centre for electronics and mobile phone manufacturing, besides units producing electrical appliances, engineering goods, machinery, auto components, garments, textiles, paper products, IT hardware, and packaging materials.

Industry stakeholders said the plan is long overdue. “The City Logistics Plan is crucial for Noida as it will bring systemic efficiency, benefiting both the government and businesses,” said Sudhir Srivastava, who runs an electronics firm in Sector 59.

Vipin Malhan, president of a Noida entrepreneurs’ association, flagged the lack of designated truck parking. “Trucks carrying raw materials struggle to find parking space, forcing many to park on roadsides, leading to congestion and challans,” he said.

He also pointed to the no-entry timing restrictions for trucks entering Delhi, which are prohibited between 7am-11am and 5pm-11pm. “This leads to long queues at the Noida-Delhi border, delaying goods movement to Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana. The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments should designate at least one day-use route for trucks,” Malhan added.