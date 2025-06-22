Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Noida: Logistics firm says customers’ confidential info stolen from database

ByMaria Khan
Jun 22, 2025 05:56 AM IST

The alleged breach came to light on June 1 after multiple customers, including government officials, began receiving suspicious calls

A logistics company in Sector 60has alleged that confidential information of their customers has allegedly been stolen from their database, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 36 cyber crime police station. (Representational image)
An FIR has been registered at Sector 36 cyber crime police station. (Representational image)

The complainant, Jaswinder Singh Ahluwalia — group president and CEO of Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd (APML), said that cyber criminals have got access to the company’s database and have stolen customer information such as their addresses and mobile numbers. The alleged breach, he said, came to light on June 1 after multiple customers, including senior government officials, began receiving suspicious calls where the caller would refer to their queries made with the company about moving household goods.

Subsequently, the firm conducted an internal technical audit, which confirmed unauthorised cyber intrusion and theft of customer enquiry data. “The company suspects collusion between internal and external actors, raising the potential national security implications of the breach, given the firm caters to high-ranking bureaucrats, defence officials, diplomats, and judges. This is not just a corporate data leak, it affects public trust, individual privacy, and possibly even national interests. We urge law enforcement to act swiftly,” Ahluwalia said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 36 cyber crime police station under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act.

Cyber station house officer (SHO), Ranjeet Singh said, “We have registered an FIR based on the complaint and technical evidence provided by the company. A thorough investigation is underway to trace the source of the breach and identify those involved in the data theft. All digital evidence, including internal audit reports and server logs, are being examined.”

