Noida nets 204 crore from plot sale, plans new IT & commercial scheme

NOIDA: The Noida authority collected ₹204 crore by selling 34 residential plots in different sectors, against the reserve price of ₹108 crore. The authority also decided to come up with a new plot scheme for information technology enabled businesses, commercial units, nursing homes, corporate houses and institutional purposes. Under the scheme, 1,374 applicants submitted their bids against 34 plots, said officials.

On October 3, 2025, the authority launched the scheme for residential plots left to be sold out in the previous schemes. These plots were lying vacant in developed areas, said officials.

“The Noida authority has collected an additional amount of ₹85.71 crore against the reserve price. We have directed the staff to work on the new scheme and launch it soon,” said Lokesh M, Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO).

Lokesh M added that instructions have been given to publish a plot allotment scheme for commercial, institutional, nursing home, IT-ITeS, and corporate projects under the Unified Policy. “The list of plots to be included in the plan was finalised in the meeting,” said Lokesh M.

Authority’s CEO on Thursday reviewed the progress of all departments and issued directions to bring a new plot scheme by next month, said officials. He further directed the land department to prepare a list of people using the government land for illegal construction and take stringent action against them.