Noida: Over 6K in rural areas registered for Covid-19 vaccination via common service centres

NOIDA: More than 6,000 people in the age group of 45 years and above in rural areas of Gautam Budh Nagar have registered themselves for Covid-19 vaccination with the help of different common service centres (CSCs) in the district in the past two days, officials said on Sunday.

Recently, the state government decided to start registrations for vaccination at CSCs – also known as Jan Suvidha Kendras – in the districts across the state to help people in rural parts register on the Co-Win app for vaccination.

According to the officials, the staff of CSCs in GB Nagar have started door-to-door visits to help the people register for the vaccination and their details are being shared with the district vaccination department to provide a vaccination centre in their vicinity. The process of registering for vaccination through CSCs started on Friday in the district.

The GB Nagar district magistrate, Suhas LY, said that about 350 CSCs across the district will assist people in registering on the app and eventually, provide the facility of vaccination. “To increase the pace of vaccination in rural areas, we have already roped in the CSCs to help people in rural areas in registration on the Co-Win app. The service will be provided for free,” he said.

The DM also said these centres have provided access to the internet to a variety of persons who may not be adept at using it. “Since the CSCs and their infrastructure have always been widely and effectively used in rural areas for various purposes, it (use of CSCs) will yield positive results for vaccination in rural areas too. The vaccination booths can be community health centres, primary health centres, schools, panchayat buildings or any public place – which have waiting, vaccination and observation rooms,” Suhas said.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Sharma, in-charge of CSCs in GB Nagar, said that unlike testing, people in rural areas are very much enthusiastic about their registration for inoculation. “We’ve started the registration process on the basis of Aadhaar number since Friday and only in first two days, nearly 6,300 people have been registered through different CSCs in the district. We hope that by the end of this month, over 50,000 people in rural areas will be registered in the district,” he said.