Noida plans elevated road between Rajnigandha chowk and sector 56

Published on Jan 16, 2023 11:26 PM IST

If the proposed elevated road is built, traffic signals at sector 19/21 intersection, sector 10/21 intersection, Noida stadium and sector 12/22 intersection, among others, will be removed

The Noida authority has set up a control room in Sector 94 where officials will work to reduce traffic congestion. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Noida

The Noida authority on Monday said it is considering a proposal to build an elevated road from Rajnigandha Chowk (at sector 19/2-19/3 intersection) to sectors 12/22 and sector 56 t-point, so that traffic signals on this road can be removed and traffic congestion problems here can be resolved.

The authority planned to build this road in 2015 but work could not begin on the ground so the plan was abandoned, said officials.

“We are considering a proposal to take measures to address the traffic congestion issue in the city. Once the elevated road project will be approved, we will start work at the site,” said Manvendra Singh, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

If the proposed elevated road is built, traffic signals at sector 19/21 intersection, sector 10/21 intersection, Noida stadium and sector 12/22 intersection, among others, will be removed, reducing congestion at these stretches.

The authority’s work circle has started preparing a proposal about the elevated road. Once it will be approved by the work circle, it will be vetted and approved by the chief executive officer of the Noida authority. Once approved, the estimate of the 4.8km elevated road will be made and approved. After this, the authority will issue a tender for the project to hire a contractor, said officials.

The authority is likely to approve this project in the next 4-5 months, said officials.

