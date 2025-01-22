Noida plans grand celebrations to mark ‘Uttar Pradesh Day’ on Jan 24

Gautam Budh Nagar is gearing up to host a grand celebration to mark “Uttar Pradesh Day 2025” on January 24, district officials said on Wednesday. The celebrations will continue for three days from January 24 to 26 at Noida’s Shilp Haat in Sector 105, officials said. Shilp Haat in Noida’s Sector 33 gets decked up to host the three-day celebrations, starting January 24. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The three-day event themed “Progress and Heritage on the Path to Development”, will showcase Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural legacy and development trajectory through exhibitions, seminars, conferences, and cultural programmes.

Officials have been directed to ensure seamless arrangements and promote public awareness.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has directed officials to ensure seamless coordination among departments to ensure that the event is a success.

“Similar to previous years, Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 will be a grand and smooth affair. It will not only celebrate the state’s rich cultural heritage but also highlight its development achievements. All departments must ensure timely completion of preparations and community participation,” he said.

The DM has directed officials to organise activities such as investment and employment oriented seminars, entrepreneur conferences, and exhibitions on key themes such as cyber security, Mission Shakti, and advanced natural farming.

Departments will also highlight success stories of beneficiaries of government schemes through photos, films, and brochures, officials said.

“Departments such as food, tobacco control, sports, education, industry, urban development, rural development, and others will participate in showcasing their projects and achievements through thematic exhibitions and stalls,” said Verma.

Officials informed that instructions have been issued to ensure robust infrastructure and facilities for the event while adhering to government standards. All efforts will focus on promoting public awareness of the state’s welfare schemes and ensuring that benefits reach eligible recipients, they said.

“The event is an opportunity to showcase the success stories of beneficiaries and promote the state’s welfare initiatives effectively,” said Vidyanath Shukla, chief development officer.

Uttar Pradesh Day 2025 promises to be an inclusive and inspiring celebration of progress, heritage, and community spirit in Gautam Budh Nagar, said officials.