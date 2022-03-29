Noida police arrest man accused of attacking woman for refusing his advances
A 20-year-old man was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Monday for allegedly attacking a woman who refused his advances, said officials.
According to the police, the suspect, identified as one Arun Maurya from Bareilly was arrested from the Hindon floodplains region under the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 police station.
“The complainant alleged that her 19-year-old daughter was attacked with a sharp object by a man when she was alone at home on March 14. The man used to supply water to the complainant’s home. The woman was taken to the hospital by the neighbours,” said Sharad Kant, station house officer (SHO), Sector 113 police station, Noida.
The woman received 8-10 stitches on her neck.
“During the investigation, the woman revealed that she had refused his advances. On March 14, Maurya came to their home and attacked the woman with a cutter,” Kant said.
Following the complaint, a case under sections 307( attempt to murder) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(2)(v) Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Cruelty) Act 1989 (Amendment 2015) was filed against Maurya.
“We formed teams to nab Maurya, who had gone on the run after the incident. We received information about his whereabouts and a team managed to nab him on Monday from the Hindon floodplains area,” Kant revealed.
Maurya was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.
