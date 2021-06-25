Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida police attaches gangsters' properties worth over 6 crore
noida news

Noida police attaches gangsters' properties worth over 6 crore

The properties attached include flats and land plots in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad belonging to Naveen Kumar Bhati, Seema Devi, and Rekha Nagar, wife of gangster Bablee Nagar, all of whom were booked under the Gangsters Act, a police spokesperson said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 11:51 AM IST

The Noida Police commissionerate on Thursday said it has attached ill-gotten properties of gangsters worth over 6 crore as a crackdown on regional mafia is underway in western Uttar Pradesh.

The action is in line with instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath chiefly under section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, officials said.

The properties attached include flats and land plots in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad belonging to Naveen Kumar Bhati, Seema Devi, and Rekha Nagar, wife of gangster Bablee Nagar, all of whom were booked under the Gangsters Act, a police spokesperson said.

“Altogether, ill-gotten properties worth 6.10 crore belonging to gangsters were attached by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police today (Thursday),” the spokesperson said.

The police have warned of continued action against gangsters and mafia.

