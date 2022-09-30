Noida Police send notice to five authority officials in Sector 21 wall collapse case

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar Police sent notices to five Noida authority officials on Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the wall collapse incident at Jal Vayu Vihar Apartments in Noida’s Sector 21 that killed four daily wagers and injured eight more last week.

A portion of the boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar had collapsed on September 21 while the workers were cleaning a drain adjacent to it. Four daily wagers were crushed to death, while eight more standing nearby sustained injuries.

The drain repair was being carried out by a contractor hired by the Noida authority.

According to deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Harish Chander, the notices have been sent to the officials, include deputy general manager Shripal Bhati--who was earlier questioned in the matter for around seven hours--as part of the routine investigation procedure.

“The notices have been sent by the investigating officer in accordance with Section 91 of the CrPC. Police have summoned the officials in order to record their statement and to get documents of the ₹92 lakh tender awarded to the contractor by the authority,” the DCP said.

Police so far have arrested two people in connection with the case-- Sundar Yadav, the main contractor who was overseeing the drain work when the boundary wall collapsed, and Gul Mohammad, the contractor who supplied the workers, including two minors.

DCP Chander added that they wanted the Noida officials’ statements in order to collect evidence against a third person whose role is suspected in the case.

“The investigation has revealed that the contract for drain cleaning was awarded to the company registered in the name of one Arjun Yadav. In order to collect documents supporting the evidence in this matter, the Noida authority officials have been summoned by police to cooperate in the investigation,” the officer said.

He added that the third name will be added to the FIR once enough evidence is collected to support the same.

