Noida: Resident group creating awareness on lane driving

The 7X welfare team, along with the traffic police department, has launched a campaign to educate people about the importance of lane driving to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.

Established in 2018, the team has over 15 volunteers who work with police to create awareness about various social issues in the city, traffic discipline being one of them.

“On earlier occasions, we ran awareness campaigns regarding basic traffic regulations. For the next two months, we will keep conducting interactions with the public regarding proper lane driving,” said Brajesh Sharma, a member of 7X welfare team.

The members are also creating awareness about leaving the left turns free and allowing pedestrians to use the zebra crossings.

“All the moves are aimed at ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the city. Single lane driving and not changing lanes suddenly help prevent road accidents. Similarly, vehicles stopping on zebra crossings create inconvenience for both pedestrians and other vehicles. We interacted with commuters and other people near Spice mall over the weekend to create awareness about these issues. We plan to do the same near the Rajnigandha crossing this weekend. Single lane driving concept is missing in our city and people need to be educated about this,” said Sharma.

Traffic police officials said they will support the campaign of the 7X welfare team.

“Wrong side driving and not wearing helmets/seat belts have been in focus for a long time. Efforts will continue to discourage commuters against these traffic violations. But for the next two months, we will keep working with the team to focus on lane driving. This will help reduce accidents and also ensure smooth traffic movement in the city,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), GB Nagar.