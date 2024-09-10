Noida: Road repair finally resumes in Sector 26 after long delay

NOIDA: The Noida authority has resumed a long-pending road repair project in Sector 26 following several complaints from residents and a report by Hindustan Times on the unfinished work last month. Residents alleged that various areas across the sector have reeled in disrepair for nine months, with some stretches dug up but left unattended for a long period. (HT Photo)

The construction, which originally commenced in December 2023, was soon halted abruptly, leaving the area in disrepair for months. It caused significant inconvenience to residents and commuters alike, with deep trenches, dug-up soil, potholes, and scattered construction equipment making the area difficult to traverse.

For over two weeks, residents had been voicing their discomfort. An HT report (on August 28) highlighted the neglect of basic infrastructure, forcing the concerned authorities to address the issue.

“We have struggled for months with this incomplete roadwork. Navigating through deep trenches and piles of dug-up soil was a nightmare. It is a relief that the authorities have finally resumed work. We hope they will finish it soon as daily commuting has been a challenge here for long,” said Ravi Sharma, a resident.

Another resident, Alok Kumar shared that for months, they had to put up with the dust from incomplete work, adding: “It was frustrating to see no progress for months. It’s a relief that the authorities are finally taking action.”

The Noida authority officials clarified that the concerned department has undertaken necessary action in the matter and work is now in progress.

“The sewer department has undertaken work of levelling the dug up and damaged roads in the sector. Work of bituminous laying work to make the roads durable will be carried out when the weather is favourable. The civil department will takeover once we get done with this work”, said RP Singh, deputy general manager (sewer), Noida authority.

However, some residents seek transparency in the ongoing work.

“What frustrates us is the lack of communication regarding the full plan. We still don’t know the end goal, the stages of completion or even the timeline for the final project… If work halts again, we will be back to where we started. Currently, they are just filling in the dug-up sections. We have no idea when the actual road or tarmac will be laid,” said a Sector 26 resident while requesting anonymity.

The incomplete work affected their daily life, particularly in key areas including B Block, C Block, and near Apollo Hospital. Also, the sewer line laying work along the sector’s periphery caused a lot of public inconvenience, leaving locals in a state of uncertainty and discomfort.

Sector 26 has 1,100 plots and a population of around 6,000, according to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 26.

“The work has started. But it seems like a temporary fix so that residents and commuters don’t face immediate inconvenience. The material being used to level the roads aren’t of the best quality. When it rains, the surface becomes sticky, turning the roads slushy again. It feels like these are stopgap measures. We expect that once the monsoon is over, the authority should carry out proper repairs to bring the roads up to mark,” said Govind Sharma, president, RWA, Sector 26.