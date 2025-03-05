Noida: Sector 117 launches drive for Swachh Survekshan 2025

NOIDA: In an endeavour to secure top position in the Swachh Survekshan (SS) 2025 rankings, the authorities in Noida are pushing for an enhanced public participation. Notably, in the Swachh Survekshan (SS) 2023, Noida was recognised as the cleanest in Uttar Pradesh, and ranked 14th nationally among the cities having population above 100,000. (HT Photos)

A cleanliness drive in this light was launched in Sector 117, Noida, on Tuesday, with various Noida authority officials also participating, showcasing the city’s commitment to improve its cleanliness standards.

To be sure, the final phase (field assessment) of this 9th edition of the cleanliness survey is being carried out from February 15 to March 31, 2025.

On Tuesday, Residents Welfare Association (RWA) representatives took along officials through the sector, highlighting ongoing development projects that require prompt completion.

“It is important to address the pending tasks to ensure the sector’s readiness for the Swachh Survekshan assessment,” said Sector 117 RWA president Koshinder Yadav.

On the occasion, participating residents pledged to contribute to keep the city cleaner and make it beautiful to secure top position in the survey rankings. Officials of key departments including health department, civil department, electrical engineering department, water/sewer department, and horticulture, also participated in the drive.

The Swachh Survekshan 2025 has introduced a new category — the Super Swachh League — creating a separate league for cities excelling in cleanliness, Noida authority officials said. The cities that have ranked among the top three for at least two years for the last three years (2021-2023), qualify for the league.

Notably, Noida earned a spot in the specially curated segment of 12 cities under the league in the 9th edition of the Swachh Bharat rankings. The announcement came in January 2025, during the launch of the SS-2024 toolkit by Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

“Earlier, Noida was ranked nationally within the 300,000 to 10,00,000 population category. But this time, the Centre has included it in the Super Swachh League (SSL) along with 12 top-performing cities across various categories. The city needs to showcase its best practices in cleanliness and sanitation to retain its spot in the league,” said Noida authority deputy general manager SP Singh.

In 2018, Noida was ranked 324th among urban local bodies with a population between 300,000 to 10,00,000. The ranking improved to 150th in 2019 and further to 25th in 2020. In 2021, Noida secured the 4th position, and in 2022, it was ranked 5th in its category. In 2022, Noida was recognised as the best self-sustainable medium city with the same population category.

Officials at Noida authority said that such initiatives are pivotal as Noida aspires to climb higher in the national cleanliness rankings. Similar drives will be conducted in other sectors as well, they said.