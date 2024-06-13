 Noida: Sector 117 residents seek upgraded power infra - Hindustan Times
Noida: Sector 117 residents seek upgraded power infra

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Jun 14, 2024 05:52 AM IST

Power discom officials said the issues were being looked into and assured residents of resolving them at the earliest

Residents of Sector 117 in Noida have sought the replacement of poor power infrastructure in their area and also low tension overhead cables with ABC cables.

Residents’ welfare association representatives put forward a string of complaints and also called the attention of officials to a transformer in a green belt area that needed urgent repairs. (HT Photo)
Residents' welfare association representatives put forward a string of complaints and also called the attention of officials to a transformer in a green belt area that needed urgent repairs. (HT Photo)

During their meeting with Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) officials on Wednesday evening, residents’ welfare association representatives put forward a string of complaints and also called the attention of officials to a transformer in a green belt area that needed urgent repairs.

PVVNL officials have assured to resolve all issue at the earliest.

Sector 117 has a population of around 2,000, said the RWA.

“We have apprised the officials of PVVNL about the problems we are facing and demanded that poor infrastructure be fixed at the earliest. We have appealed that the low-tension (LT) overhead cables be replaced with the aerial bundled cables (ABC) cables,” said Koshinder Yadav, president, Sector 117 RWA.

Aerial bundled cables (ABC) enable easy detection of the location of faults and is also safer than the LT lines.

“Additionally, we have asked the discom to consider shifting an 11,000 KV (kilovolt) line underground,” Yadav said.

“The power infrastructure is in a poor state … A transformer installed in the green belt area in the sector lies exposed with no proper fencing. The fencing has been damaged over time and the transformer is not secure anymore,” said Sumit Gupta, RWA vice president.

Although some residents say that the problem of power fluctuation has improved somewhat, others complained of frequent power outages and said the power supply is disrupted around 10-12 times during the night hours daily.

“Ever since the installation of two new transformers of 400KVA, the problem of fluctuation has decreased when compared to last year, ” said a Sector resident, asking not to be named.

Power discom officials said the issues were being looked into and assured residents of resolving them at the earliest.

“All the issues raised by the residents are currently being looked into and these will be resolved at the earliest possible time,” Deepak Kumar, subdivisional officer, PVVNL, said.

Noida: Sector 117 residents seek upgraded power infra
