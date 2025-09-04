Noida Sector 134: Man who shot himself in head, succumbs to injuries

Noida: A 25-year-old man who shot himself in the head with a pistol at Sector 134, Jaypee Kosmos apartment, on August 31, died late Tuesday night after treatment for three days , police said. Police said he uploaded the story and, before anyone could see it, shot himself in the head. (Representational image)

The exact reason behind the step is yet to be ascertained. However, it was revealed that his female friend left him around two months ago, and he lost his job about a month ago.

On the basis of the complaint from his family, the police registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) against an unidentified suspect at the Expressway police station.

Police said the deceased, who originally hailed from Bulandshahr, was residing in shared accommodation in Noida, Sector 137, Jaypee Kosmos.

On August 31, he, along with eight to nine friends, was celebrating the birthday of a mutual friend. Around 2 am, while his friends were busy partying, he went to another room and clicked a photo posing with a pistol pointed at his head for a Snapchat story.

Police said he uploaded the story and, before anyone could see it, shot himself in the head. The bullet pierced his head, but he initially survived, and his friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital where he was undergoing treatment. “After three days of treatment, he succumbed to his injuries late Tuesday night,” said Twinkle Jain, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Noida.

The ACP added, “His family members initially raised suspicions, but it was later confirmed that he died by suicide. He also uploaded a photo before taking the extreme step. The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, but the investigation revealed that his female friend left him around two months ago, and he lost his job about a month ago.”

Police said he was working as a driver at a property dealer’s home and had been jobless for the past month. “Depression due to losing his female friend is not ruled out yet, as it happened around two months ago,” said an official, requesting anonymity, adding that his friends and family were also clueless as he was an introvert.

Police seized his mobile phone to identify the reason and examined his social media to determine the cause. According to his social media profile, he was living a luxurious life, where he can be seen posing in front of a Range Rover and a Fortuner and flaunting cash.