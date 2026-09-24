Noida: Sector 29 residents complain of recurring dirty water supply

Noida: Residents of Park View Apartments in Sector 29, Noida have raised concerns over the recurring supply of discoloured and dirty water to their homes, alleging that the issue has persisted intermittently since 2025. Residents said the quality of water supplied to the apartment complex improves temporarily before deteriorating again. (Sunil Ghosh)

Residents said the quality of water supplied to the apartment complex improves temporarily before deteriorating again, with some alleging that they have fallen ill after consuming or using the supplied water.

“Since 2025, we have been facing recurring water quality issues. People are now falling ill because of the water quality. It happens intermittently. Almost every other day, I get complaints from residents about this matter. Some residents even changed their internal water pipelines because they were told there might be an issue with them. Still, this issue persists. What else are residents expected to do?” said Inna Jolly, a member of the society’s management committee.

Karuna Chauhan, a housewife in her 70s and a local resident of the Park View Apartments, said she and her daughter in her 40s have developed health problems.

“We have been suffering for the last year. My daughter was diagnosed with typhoid around four months ago. I got a stomach infection twice. I was diagnosed with an H. pylori infection, which can be caused by contaminated food or water, and my treatment is currently ongoing. We barely go out of the house, maybe only to buy household supplies. How else can we, when we know the kind of water supply we get in the house?” she said.

Residents told HT that there has been a back-and-forth over the issue, with the Noida Jal department visiting the society several times to inspect the matter.

Following HT’s queries, the department carried out flushing work on Tuesday. However, residents said the issue persists in the society.

A Noida Jal department official acknowledged that the department receives complaints about the issue regularly, including one as recently as two to three weeks ago.

“There is a rainwater line nearby, and the line broke Monday. It has since been fixed. Some of that water got mixed with the drinking water during the repair. We will get the lines flushed,” said Pradeep Kumar, senior manager, Noida Jal department.

Residents, however, said the problem still persists.

The Park View Apartments has 175 apartments divided across four lanes, with an estimated 600 residents.