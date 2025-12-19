Noida seeks EOW probe against 2 realtors over 472 cr dues

NOIDA: The Noida authority has requested the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police to probe two realtors -- TGB Infrastructure private limited and Kindle Infraheights private limited, for defaulting on payment of housing land cost dues despite repeated notices. On December 21, 2023, the Authority gave all realty projects a last opportunity to clear their dues or else face stern action. Now, it seeks an EOW probe to establish where these developers have diverted the funds collected from the homebuyers. (HT Archive)

Realty firm TGB Infrastructure private limited has a housing project in Sector 50, and Kindle Infraheights private limited built a housing project in Sector 143.

“We have written to the EOW in Delhi to probe against these two realty firms because they have defaulted in paying the land cost dues to us despite the Authority’s multiple notices issued to the promoters. The promoters collected the money from homebuyers, but not paid the dues as yet. The move aims to recover our dues,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority.

The Authority, on December 26, 2008, allotted 12,750 square metres (sqms) of housing land to realty firm TGB Infrastructure private limited for a housing project, said officials.

Around ₹75.59 crore land cost dues (till November 30, 2025) remain to be collected from the firm that was supposed to build the housing project on this land in Sector 50, the CEO added.

In another case, the Authority allotted 50,000 sqms land in Sector 143 along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on July 7, 2011 to the Kindle Infraheights private limited. The firm is accused of collecting funds from the homebuyers but it has not paid ₹396.36 crore dues to the Authority despite repeated notices.

Both the realtors were unavailable for comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.

On December 21, 2023, the Authority gave all realty projects a last opportunity to clear their dues or else face stern action. Now, it seeks an EOW probe to establish where these developers have diverted the funds collected from the home-buyers, said officials.

According to the Authority’s finance department, at least 100 developers together defaulted to pay around ₹34,000 crore land cost dues so far. Many of them approached the courts to evade the Authority’s action.

The Noida authority is also issuing recovery certificates against all defaulter realtors, and attaching the assets. However, it failed to recover its dues despite these efforts. So far, the Authority has written to EOW probe against 12 other realty projects, said officials.