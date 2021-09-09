Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida seeks help in demolishing Supertech twin towers
Noida seeks help in demolishing Supertech twin towers

On September 2, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition within three months, and told the builder to pay for it. It also directed the Noida authority to supervise the demolition in a manner that it did not affect the buildings located nearby, even as it recommended CBRI assist the agency.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Noida
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 04:08 AM IST

The Noida authority on Wednesday wrote to the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee, seeking its help to demolish the 40-storey Supertech twin towers in Noida’s Sector 20A Emerald Court, in pursuance of an apex court order.

Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari confirmed the development.

“CBRI is an expert agency in demolition and construction matters,” said Maheshwari.

The letter, officials said, sought to understand the fallout of a demolition exercise and the methods to be used.

Supertech said that while it is exploring legal options to review the two-judge bench judgment, it will also take steps to honour the court’s verdict.

“We are complying with it [the court order]. We are also exploring legal options to seek relief within available legal options. We have written to the CBRI, as per the court’s directive, to consult with them on the matter and will be explaining the structure of the building to them. We want to understand from CBRI as to how to go forward with the demolition if it comes to that,” said RK Arora, chairman of Supertech Group.

