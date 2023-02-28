Noida shopping malls flout waste handling rules, finds authority’s inspection

The Noida authority has issued show-cause notices to four shopping malls for not treating or disposing of waste according to rules, officials said on Monday. The four malls are DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, The Great India Place in Sector 38A, Spice World Mall in Sector 25A and Logix City Center in Sector 32. A team led by Indu Prakash Singh inspects Spice World Mall Logix City Center on Monday. (HT Photo)

Indu Prakash Singh, the officer on special duty of the Noida authority, said on Monday, “We have found that all these malls, which are bulk waste producers, are not treating their waste according to guidelines. So, we have issued show-cause notices to these four malls and told them to submit their replies in the next three days. Failure to reply will invite penalties.”

On Friday, a team from the Noia authority conducted an inspection at DLF Mall of India and The Great India Place. On Monday, a team led by Singh inspected Spice World Mall Logix City Center.

Singh added, “These four malls were neither segregating waste nor composting green waste. We found during an inspection that the effluent treatment plants at these malls were not functional,”

Officials said if the malls do not furnish a satisfactory reply to the show-cause notice in the next three days, then the authority may impose a penalty of up to ₹5 lakh or not depending upon the gravity of the offence.

According to the waste (handling and management) rules 2016, complexes built on plots of 5,000sqm or above need to segregate waste and treat it on their own premises. Such buildings need to set up an effluent treatment plant, said officials.

Logix Group promoter Shakti Nath said, “We are complying with all rules of waste handling.”

A spokesperson fro DLF Mall of India said, “We are aware of the inspection and we will share more details soon.”

The Great India Place and Spice World Mall could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

According to officials, the Noida authority will soon start conducting inspections at housing societies as well as other bulk waste generators such as industrial units. According to data, there are more than 300 housing societies in Noida that have effluent treatment plants on their premises.

