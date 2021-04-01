Noida teen ends life after getting scolded for playing online game

Noida: A 15-year-old boy allegedly took his own life by jumping from an under-construction building near his house after he was scolded by his parents for playing an online game on his mobile phone.

Police said that the boy’s body was found on Thursday morning at the construction site in an area under the Phase 2 police jurisdiction. The body was sent for an autopsy, they said.

“It seems that the boy had been scolded by his parents yesterday for constantly playing PubG on his phone,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2.

According to police, the parents, natives of UP’s Mahoba district, had apparently confiscated the class 7 student’s phone after which he had left the house in anger.

“Our forensic team has also inspected the area and their findings are consistent with the boy’s jumping down from the third floor of the under-construction building. No suicide note was found at the spot,” said the DCP.

Chander said that the family has not filed any complaint in the matter.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).