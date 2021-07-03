Noida: Three arrested with illegal weapons

Greater Noida: Police on Saturday arrested three persons and recovered a huge cache of illegal weapons and raw materials allegedly from their possession in Greater Noida (West). The suspects had allegedly procured the raw materials and equipment to set up a firearm factory in Meerut, the police said.

According to the deputy commissioner of police (crime) of Gautam Budh Nagar, Abhishek, who goes by a single name, the police received intelligence inputs that the suspects would be going to Meerut from Ghaziabad via Gautam Budh Nagar. “A SWAT team, along with the Bisrakh police, were deployed near Shahberi village to check for the suspects. Three suspects reached the spot in a car. The police checked the vehicle and found 10 illegal pistols, 80 cartridges, and other raw materials and equipment on them,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Aftab, 40, Shakeel, 36 and Saghir, 35, all residents of Bhatta area in Ghaziabad. Police said Aftab and Saghir’s day job was running a jewellery shop while Shakeel works as a fitter. The suspects allegedly used to manufacture the weapons in Ghaziabad and had recently planned to set up the factory in Meerut, police added.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly revealed that they used to buy the raw materials from a resident of Delhi, and sold the furnished weapons to another suspect, who sold them further.

“On Saturday, they were going to meet the suspect to whom they sold furnished weapons, to discuss the modalities of setting up an illegal gun factory in Meerut. This suspect is a seasoned criminal and was arrested under Arms Act in 2010 in Delhi. He was sent to jail and when he was released, he again got involved in illegal activities,” the DCP said.

Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said the three arrested suspects allegedly used to copy foreign pistol’s modals and made duplicates. “The suspects sold each pistol for up to ₹1 lakh to people. Primary investigation shows that the gang has sold around 500 illegal pistols in the past few years,” Chauhan said.

The three suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Police have launched a search for their two accomplices who are absconding.