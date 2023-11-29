Noida to build 35km elevated road along the Yamuna to Greater Noida

The Noida authority has decided to build a 35km elevated road along river Yamuna, above the embankment road, with an aim to boost connectivity between twin industrial cities of Noida and Greater Noida. The authority officials on Wednesday discussed the project details with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Uttar Pradesh irrigation department in a meeting held in Delhi to expedite work on this project. (HT Photo)

The new road will not only decongest the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway but also seamlessly connect Jewar airport with Noida. Authority officials said the state wants to extend the road till the greenfield Noida international airport that is set to become operational by end of 2024.

“We have decided to build this elevated road to offer a smooth ride to thousands of commuters travelling between Noida and Greater Noida. This project will also offer seamless commute to Delhi commuters towards Greater Noida because we are also building a 5.96km elevated road from Delhi’s Mayur Vihar to Mahamaya Flyover, which will be connected to this new 35km elevated road. We have held talks with NHAI and the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department that owns the Yamuna embankment road,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

Earlier, the authority explored the idea of building an elevated above Noida-Greater Noida Expressway but the authority shelved that idea and decided to construct the 35km elevated road along the Yamuna instead.

“This elevated road will strat from Kalindi Kunj Barrage and end near Noida’s Sector 150. This will be later extended towards Noida airport in Jewar and also seamlessly connected with Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk traffic intersection. It will be connected to Delhi via the 5.96km elevated road for smooth traffic,” said Lokesh M.

Earlier, the authority had thought of roping in the central government RITES as a consultant to prepare the detailed project report and build the project.

“But we have decided to enlist NHAI to build this road. The NHAI will prepare the detailed project report and then build this important project. We are seeking required approvals from the irrigation department as it owns the land on which this road will be built,” said Lokesh M.

The NHAI and the irrigation department teams have already conducted an inspection of the site to decide the alignment of the new elevated road.

“We, along with the engineering staff, conducted a site inspection of Yamuna embankment road and found that this link will resolve all traffic congestion issues that commuters face on Noida Expressway,” said Lokesh M.

This elevated road will further connect with the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk intersection so that commuters travelling between Delhi and Agra via Yamuna Expressway enjoy a smooth ride.