Noida to cancel plot allotments if illegal constructions persist

The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has decided to cancel allotment of plots whose owners failed to remove unauthorised constructions despite repeated warnings and reminders. At the review meeting, the Noida CEO also ordered completion of the Bhangel Elevated Road and drainage works, smooth approach roads, and rainwater harvesting by next week. (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)

The authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M took the decision on Friday while presiding over a review meeting, said officials.

All departments have been instructed to compile and maintain records of notices issued under Section 10 for encroachments in buildings across Noida and to monitor compliance regularly, they said.

If Section 10 notice is issued against a property, the owner cannot sell it until this notice is removed.

To be sure, Section 10 notice means the owner has violated the terms of the lease deed, and thus it will have to face the consequences including cancellation of the allotment, penalty and the property will become ineligible for mortgage. It means the owner of the property can not seek a bank loan if this notice is issued against a property.

The authority’s additional chief executive officer has been asked to examine notices issued in the last two years and, where allottees did not comply, to reissue the Section 10 notice.

“If non-compliance continues, the allotment of the said plots will be cancelled. We have also directed that in cases where the allottee does not receive notices, they must be physically pasted on the concerned property to ensure communication,” said the CEO.

The crackdown follows widespread violations, officials said, ranging from extended balconies and unauthorised rooms to boundary walls built over the authority land.

Regarding the notices issued for encroachments in residential, industrial, institutional, and commercial properties, all asset departments were directed to collect and maintain details of such notices, they added.

To be sure, the Noida authority issues notices through e-mail and also pastes the notice outside the house or flat. If not complied, the authority again issues the notice giving reminders and the last reminders before initiating the demolition.

At the review meeting, the Noida CEO also ordered completion of the Bhangel Elevated Road and drainage works, smooth approach roads, and rainwater harvesting by next week.

The meeting also addressed road construction delays caused by unauthorised land occupation in various sectors. Officials were told to coordinate between the land and civil departments to expedite pending works.

Other issues including cleanliness, waterlogging, and stray cattle management were discussed.

Officials were told to remove stray cows and bulls from the roads and shift them to cow shelters. Waterlogging hotspots were examined, with improper culvert cleaning and uneven drain levels identified as the main causes.

Senior managers have been directed to take immediate corrective action, and the Public Health Department must clean all culverts to prevent future flooding.