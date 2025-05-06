Noida to have plot scheme for electronic parts manufacturing

NOIDA: The Noida authority is all set to come up with a plot scheme dedicated to electronics components manufacturing, and at least 15 acres are likely to be allocated for the project, officials said on Monday. Notably, the authority is developing new sectors including 162, 163, 166 and 167 among others. These plots (in the new scheme) will be allotted in these new sectors being carved out along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The authority will take up a proposal about the plan in its board meeting before launching the plot scheme, a first of its kind in Noida. The idea to have a dedicated scheme for electronic components is driven by investors’ demands, they added.

“We will take up a proposal for discussion and approval in our upcoming board meeting is likely to happen soon, once the chairman gives the time. Once approved, the authority will launch this scheme consisting of at least 15 plots,” said Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M.

Notably, the authority is developing new sectors including 162, 163, 166 and 167 among others. These plots (in the new scheme) will be allotted in these new sectors being carved out along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

“We are left with no other land except the new areas located along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The new scheme will not only help offer unique opportunities for the investors but also create direct and indirect business opportunities,” the CEO added.

Noida is home to at least 70 per cent of the mobile making units of the country, thereby, evolving business opportunities in this sphere, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on March 8, laid the foundation stone of US tech firm Microsoft’s new research and development facility in Sector 145, Noida. He also inaugurated Sify data centre and MAQ artificial intelligence centre both located in Sector 132 located along Noida-Greater Noida e-way of the city.

Noida has made a name on the global front with the opening up of IT firms and data centre projects as it has not only created thousands of jobs but also business opportunities, said officials.

“Around 3,000 industrial units are creating business opportunities in the electronics components field(in Noida), therefore many investors want to manufacture electronics components, driving the Noida authority to come up with the dedicated plot scheme for these units,” said a Noida authority official aware of the development.