Noida to hire knowledge partner for recreational facilities

NOIDA: In a bid to transform Noida into a culturally vibrant city, the Noida authority plans to collaborate with a knowledge partner to develop cultural landmarks and hold theme-based festivals and cultural events throughout the year. The selection of the Knowledge Partner will follow a Quality cum Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) process, with 80% weightage given to technical evaluation and 20% to financial evaluation. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials said this partnership is intended to address the seeming disconnect among residents, which has been exacerbated by the city’s lack of cultural landmarks and public spaces. The selected Knowledge Partner will work closely with the authority to strengthen community involvement, enhance urban spaces, and implement strategies designed to boost the city’s cultural vibrancy and a sense of pride.

“The project’s primary objectives include developing a unique cultural identity for Noida, creating shared social, cultural, and recreational spaces, and fostering civic engagement and community ownership. These efforts are part of a broader plan to reimagine Noida, shifting its identity from an industrial hub to a vibrant, self-sufficient, and livable city,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

“Unlike cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Pune, and Bengaluru, where cultural events and festivals are frequently organised, Noida is often seen as a city of offices and housing societies,” he said.

With Noida approaching its 50th anniversary in three years, we see this as the perfect time to invest in cultural infrastructure that can serve as a catalyst for greater community engagement, he added.

To achieve these ambitious goals, the authority has decided to hire a consultant who will be responsible for creating an annual cultural itinerary and identifying the infrastructure needs—such as auditoriums, parks, and amphitheaters—that are essential for the city’s cultural development.

This consultant will also inform the authority about necessary public spaces to ensure they are developed in alignment with the city’s evolving needs.

Officials said the selected partner’s team will bring the expertise needed to support our objectives, and the project will be executed through a strategic and participatory approach.

The selection of the Knowledge Partner will follow a Quality cum Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) process, with 80% weightage given to technical evaluation and 20% to financial evaluation.

The consultant will be assessed on their financial capability, project experience in public space design, cultural infrastructure, and public participation, as well as the experience of their team members in related domains.

The team hired by the Knowledge Partner will include a place-making expert, cultural infrastructure and project management expert, urban planning and participatory design expert, and a project coordinator.

As part of this effort, the Noida authority has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP), a document that announces a project, describes its requirements, and solicits bids from potential suppliers to complete it, to identify the most qualified partner for the project.