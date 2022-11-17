Noida to rejuvenate 14 ponds in the city

The Noida authority has decided to identify and rejuvenate at least 14 ponds, which have dried due to encroachment and groundwater depletion in the city, officials said Tuesday.

According to officials in the know of the matter, Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari on November 11 directed the circle officer and the land department to take appropriate measures to do so. However, no timeline has been specified for the rejuvenation, they said.

The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to identify and rejuvenate ponds in order to recharge the groundwater table during the rainy season, officials added.

“In accordance with the Uttar Pradesh government’s instructions, we have directed the circle officers and the land department to work in co-ordination to take effective measures to work for the revival of the ponds,” said Maheshwari.

The two departments will identify the ponds at the earliest and prepare an action plan for their rejuvenation.

“If any pond is encroached upon then the authority’s land department will remove the encroachment so that the beautification and rejuvenation work can be executed at the site,” said Maheshwari.

She has also directed officials of the land department to take help from the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration if needed to profile the condition of each pond and water body to ascertain its current state and develop a database to protect it.

There are 474 ponds in Dadri Tehsil, of which Noida is a part. Of the 474 ponds , at least 150 have been encroached upon and converted into illegal residential colonies, said authority officials.

“We will profile each pond and try to free the encroached-upon area before taking measures to rejuvenate the same,” said a Noida authority official.

Experts, meanwhile, say the matter is of utmost significance.

Akash Vashishtha, a lawyer and member of the Gautam Budh Nagar’s District Ganga Committee, said, “No rejuvenation is possible without removing encroachment from the ponds. Also the authority will have to first protect the catchment areas. Most ponds in Noida are dead and require a realistic action plan for rejuvenation. The Noida authority, district administration and the UP government have been talking of rejuvenating the ponds that act as a catalyst to recharge the water table for several years, but now is the time to act on the ground. If the authority or administration does not revive the ponds or protect the ecology seriously, then we will face ecological issues in the future.”