Noida to set up biogas plant to treat city’s solid waste

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has approved setting up of a 300 tonnes-per-day (TPD) Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Plant (IMSWM) to handle the city’s waste. Noida produces 900–1,000 TPD of municipal waste, projected to swell to 1,500 TPD in the coming years due to rapid population growth ahead, said Noida authority’s health department officials on Sunday. (HT Archives)

“The Noida authority board has decided to set up a new 300 tonnes per day plant so that we can treat our waste properly as per the waste management rules-2016. We want to make the city self-sustainable in terms of its capability to handle the daily waste,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The facility, designed to scientifically process the city’s growing waste and generate Bio-CNG/energy, will be developed either at Sector 145 or at village Astoli, which has 17 acres available for the project.

To be sure, Noida produces 900–1,000 TPD of municipal waste, projected to swell to 1,500 TPD in the coming years due to rapid population growth ahead, said Noida authority’s health department officials on Sunday.

Officials said that according to the authority to increase the capacity to treat the waste, the new plant “to be set up soon will play an important role”.

These measures to increase the capacity to treat the waste include a 900 TPD Green Coal facility being developed by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN), of which 600 TPD is for Noida and 300 TPD for Greater Noida, as well as six decentralised waste-to-energy units of 40 TPD each spread across the city, they added.

The present move also comes after a 2023 agreement with Indo Enviro Integrated Solution Limited to build a 300 TPD wet waste-to-compressed biogas (CBG) plant failed to take off. Even after signing of the MoU, no progress was made on the ground, prompting the authority to cancel the deal, officials said.

The newly approved project is expected to fill this gap and accelerate Noida’s push towards sustainable solid waste management, they added.

With the commissioning of the new facility, officials expect substantial savings in operating costs, alongside environmental gains such as reduced landfill burden and lower carbon emissions, said officials.