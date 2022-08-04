Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida traffic cops identify 15 accident-prone spots

Noida traffic cops identify 15 accident-prone spots

Updated on Aug 04, 2022 12:13 AM IST

BySnehil Sinha

Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police along with private experts conducted an accident data analysis of the past three years in two police station areas and earmarked 15 black spots using geographic information system (GIS) where most accidents have taken place.

The team did accident mapping in Expressway and Sector 24 police station areas. Officials will now review these black spots so that the number of accidents can be reduced.

According to the data given for mapping over the last three years, there were 57 road accidents in the Expressway police station area, in which 21 people died and 73 people were seriously injured. In the Sector 24 police station area, there 74 road accidents that led to the death of 25 people, while 70 were injured. In both police station areas combined, there are 15 black spots mapped where the maximum accidents have taken place.

“We have found that around 80% of the accidents are because of road design flaws that can be corrected with minor modifications. Most of these spots need infrastructural changes and improvement according to the current analysis. We will be writing to the authority soon to make the necessary changes,” said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

DCP Saha added that the team began the survey in the Expressway police station limits as most accidents were being reported on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The analysis also found that most of the 15 black spots were along the expressway.

According to Sonam Gupta from UrbanLink, the private consultant that collaborated with the traffic police for the entire survey, “The crash data analysis is based on scientific and technical criteria. We have used GIS mapping so that the same points can be monitored later as well after an intervention is made.”

Officials said that after solutions are worked out for these 15 black spots, the rest of the district under all other police stations will also be analysed with the support of Noida authority and rectifications will be made to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.

India is part of the Stockholm Declaration that pledges to reduce traffic fatalities by 50% in the next 10 years and eradicate traffic-related preventable deaths by 2050. In this regard, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also initiated a drive about two months ago to increase road safety and remove illegally parked vehicles and unauthorised vendors.

