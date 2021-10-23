Noida traffic cops launch drive against modified silencers in vehicles

In a bid to check noise pollution, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police have launched a drive against illegally modified silencers that are attached to motorcycles. The police are issuing fines and also seizing vehicles for the violation, officials said.

Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that in the last one week 700 vehicles have been penalised, while 166 others seized for the violation.

“Each such vehicle is being fined ₹10,000. Only those vehicles having modified silencers and no registration papers are seized,” he said.

Saha also said that some people drive such vehicles on internal roads in the sectors. “We urge the residents welfare associations and local people to share information about such vehicles to the traffic police helpline – 9971009001. We will take action against the violators and also withhold the identity of the informer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prashant Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that a similar enforcement drive is undertaken by the transport department.

“We are taking action against vehicles for modified silencers and pressure horns. On Thursday, we seized nine vehicles and issued challans to 42 others. We have also asked the local mechanics to not modify silencers of two-wheelers and cars, which is against the Motor Vehicle Act,” Tiwari said.

Velmurugan S, chief scientist, Central Road Research Institute, Delhi, said that enforcement against modified silencers is a good move. “The Motor Vehicle Act prohibits any such modification. The modification leads to endangering safety of other road users as they are mostly caught off guard due to loud noise. In a regular traffic, up to 55 decibel is allowed, while the modification leads to 80 decibel, which is also bad in terms of noise pollution,” he said.

On October 7, the district administration had written to the traffic police department to ensure enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to check pollution during the winter season. The traffic police were also asked to impound diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. The DCP said that the traffic police are also conducting drives against old vehicles which have failed the permit norms.